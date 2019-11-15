Interserve CEO Debbie White confirms exit plan

Interserve chief executive Debbie White has announced she will step down at the end of the year after implementing a turnaround plan at the company.

The outsourcer also revealed a new operating structure, separating the group into three business divisions – construction, equipment services and support services – which will each be led by a chairman and managing director.

The role of chief executive will not be replaced under the new structure, and group wide functions will be led by Mark Morris, chief financial officer and executive director.

White’s departure comes after she lead a restructuring that brought Interserve back from the brink.

In March the company was bought in a pre-pack administration deal and was delisted from the stock exchange after being taken over by its shareholders.

“Since joining Interserve in July, I have been impressed with the scale and capabilities of the group, alongside the outstanding work we deliver for clients,” Chairman Alan Lovell said.

“This new operating structure will provide us with increased focus in the right areas and ensure that we are well placed to continue this work.

“By recognising the diversity of the three business divisions and giving each one the right governance and operating framework it will enable them to deliver sustainable growth in the distinct markets they serve.”

Interserve employs more than 40,000 people in the UK and around 60,000 worldwide with annual revenue of close to £3bn.

The company is one of the UK’s largest outsourcers, with major contracts to clean buildings owned by the BBC and maintain British Army bases overseas

