Interserve chairman Glyn Barker prepares to step down

The company is working with recruitment search firm Heidrick & Struggles to appoint a successor, Sky News reported.
Barker, who was appointed as Interserve chairman in March 2016, previously held several senior roles during his 35 year career at Pricewaterhouse Coopers.
Interserve briefly fell into administration earlier this year after shareholders rejected a plan to alleviate most of its £630m debt pile.
Lenders including RBS and hedge fund Davidson Kempner bought the company out of administration via a pre-pack arrangement.
All existing shareholders, including US hedge fund Coltrane Asset Management which had been railing against the rescue deal, were wiped out in the administration.
Coltrane had been opposed to the terms of the deal, which diluted shareholder value in the outsourcer to five per cent.
