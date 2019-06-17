Monday 17 June 2019 2:43 pm

Interserve chairman Glyn Barker prepares to step down

Jess Clark is a City A.M. news reporter covering private equity and investment.

Jess Clark is a City A.M. news reporter covering private equity and investment.

Interserve chairman Glyn Barker is preparing to step down following deal that saw the struggling outsourcing firm taken over by a consortium of its lenders.

The company is working with recruitment search firm Heidrick & Struggles to appoint a successor, Sky News reported.

Barker, who was appointed as Interserve chairman in March 2016,  previously held several senior roles during his 35 year career at Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

He is currently a non-executive director at Aviva, Berkeley Group, Irwin Mitchell and is an adviser to Novalpina Capital.

Interserve briefly fell into administration earlier this year after shareholders rejected a plan to alleviate most of its £630m debt pile.

Lenders including RBS and hedge fund Davidson Kempner bought the company out of administration via a pre-pack arrangement.

All existing shareholders, including US hedge fund Coltrane Asset Management which had been railing against the rescue deal, were wiped out in the administration.

Coltrane had been opposed to the terms of the deal, which diluted shareholder value in the outsourcer to five per cent.

City A.M. has contacted Interserve for comment.

