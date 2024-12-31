Inside The Berkeley’s rooftop pop-up with Winter Wonderland views

The pop-up on the rooftop of the Berkeley remains open until 28 January

Winter Wonderland without having to actually go: the rooftop pop-up at The Berkeley has more to offer than moreish Swiss raclette….

The Berkeley hotel overlooking Hyde Park has launched an immersive ‘ski gondola dining experience’ with an après-ski inspired sharing menu, views over Winter Wonderland and decor including actual ski gondolas to transport you to the Alps.

The menu features traditional Swiss raclette, tartiflette, milk chocolate fondue and edible candles (more details on those in the Q+A below). There’s more including gingerbread s’mores, winter cocktails and Laurent-Perrier Champagne.

There are winter pop-ups, and then there are winter pop-ups by Feast Events hosted on the rooftop of one of London’s most revered hotels. We speak to Feast Events founder Sarah Dove to hear how she was inspired to create the event.

What’s the one secret to creating a really great pop-up?

For me, it’s all about finding that perfect balance between a beautiful, immersive setting and incredible food. Often you find that one comes at the expense of the other, but our mission is to change that. I also think it’s important that there is a sprinkling of magical ‘surprise and delight’ moments to really bring the concept to life.

How have you made our flat capital feel more like the Alps?

My inspiration for the Feast Off-Piste pop up at The Berkeley began with the incredible views seen from the top of the slopes… there’s nothing quite like sitting atop a mountain on a ski lift and watching the endless wintry landscape beneath you! When designing Feast Off-Piste, I was particularly drawn to old photographs of the very first ski resorts, and wanted to transport our diners to a winter wonderland of times gone by. In our vintage-style custom gondolas – complete with traditional alpine décor and tableware – we’ve created a warm and inviting space in which our guests can reconnect with loved ones and enjoy traditional dishes and tipples – with a modern, interactive twist! The Berkeley’s rooftop terrace, with its panoramic views across Hyde Park and the city, was the perfect setting in which to recreate the magic of the mountains.

Tell us about this edible candle…

Our edible candles have quickly become a firm favourite at Feast Off-Piste! A completely interactive experience, guests are served a sponge cake enrobed in edible ‘wax’ that they light for themselves before tucking in. They’re a perfect example of our immersive dishes and are guaranteed to bring a smile to our diners’ faces! But they are just one of the little surprises that guests can expect. We also have vintage-style polaroid cameras, ski passes and ‘ring for Champagne’ bells!

What does The Berkeley mean to you?

The Berkeley is a legendary hotel in one of the most beautiful parts of London, with a long history of outstanding service and world-class dining experiences – values we share here at Feast. I can’t think of a more iconic location for our very first winter pop-up, and it has been an honour for Feast Off-Piste to ‘land’ on its rooftop!

How do you elevate comfort food like raclette to really make it sing?

Outstanding food is at the heart of our menus, so all of our dishes begin with sourcing the finest, freshest ingredients from across the UK. Then, we will add an indulgent spin and a surprise or two – whether that’s freshly grated black truffle to garnish our creamy and indulgent tartiflette, or hand-iced gingerbread men, pillowy marshmallows and chocolate fondue for making s’mores with a twist.

What do you think of the current London pop-up scene? What could be improved and done better?

London is a world-leader in the food pop-up scene and there are some fantastic offerings available, but it can be hard to find experiences where the standard of the food matches the location – and often the food element can come at the expense of the visuals. A pop up’s food should be as spectacular as its setting – a true feast for all the senses – with a menu every bit as memorable as the space itself. This is exactly what we’ve set out to achieve at Feast Events, with our collection of immersive dining experiences, designed for foodies.

Feast Off-Piste is available to book for groups of 4-6 from 11 December 2024 – 28 January 2025 at £75 per person. Four sittings are available daily, from 12-2pm, 3-5pm, 6-8pm and 9-11pm. For more information and to book, visit feast-events.com

