Impose Toi stands out for Henderson in the Lanzarote

Impose Toi was a good winner at Cheltenham in November

KEMPTON hosts some quality action on Saturday too, with the big betting race on the card being the Coral Lanzarote Hurdle (2.40pm).

There’s only been one winning favourite of this contest in the past 10 runnings, but, having had a good look at the race, I must admit I do think market leader IMPOSE TOI will be very hard to beat on the back of his close second in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot to stablemate Luccia.

I see he’s already been backed into 3/1 and that doesn’t surprise me at all, so given he’ll almost certainly be much shorter on the day, I wouldn’t put anyone off taking that price now.

Nicky Henderson, the winning trainer of two of the last six renewals of this race, always seems to do well during December and January and in my opinion, his inmate is the most likely winner.

This column is focussed on finding a bit of value at this early stage, though, and with that in mind I’m also going to put up the Irish raider, PRINCE ZALTAR,at 14/1.

The method of backing Irish-trained horses in these big handicaps in Britain often stands the test of time and I thought Philip Rothwell’s runner was overpriced in this.

Granted he was beaten six lengths by the reopposing Sonigino at Aintree last time, but he now six pounds better off at the weights meaning he gets 22 pounds – two pounds short of two stone – off that rival.

Sonigino was impressive but the fact he’s 9/2 and Prince Zaltar is 14/1 seems too big a price difference to me and the latter looks solid each-way value.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Impose Toi 2.40pm Kempton

Prince Zaltar e/w 2.40pm Kempton