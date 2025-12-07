Icons, purpose and gastronomy: How brands can win at the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup will take place across the US, Canada and Mexico

The Fifa men’s World Cup is more than a tournament, it’s becoming the most glamorous, immersive and culturally defining sporting event of the decade.

With 48 teams, three host nations, and a projected $17bn economic impact, the scale of the World Cup is staggering. And in true American style, Fifa has even announced the 2026 final will feature the first ever halftime show.

Fans aren’t passive; they’re loyal and expect more than logos. Traditional ads are losing impact, while experiential marketing surges as brands seek meaningful ways to connect. The latest IPA Bellwether Report confirms this: event spend is up 10.9 per cent.

Now’s the time to think bigger, bolder, smarter. Here’s how.

Fan zones go festival

With ticket prices soaring and live attendance out of reach, fan parks dominate as the go-to for atmosphere.

Immersive brand villages will dominate city centres and airports. Get involved in these and think big – interactive games, live entertainment, and don’t forget it will be vital to tap into and represent local cultural flair.

We did something similar with Visit Qatar at Euro 2024 by building an authentic, immersive experience in the fan zones transporting football fans to its year-round beach destination, Doha.

Playing for purpose

Consumers expect brands to lead with purpose: 78 per cent are more likely to attend events that show a genuine commitment to sustainability, and 85 per cent are more likely to support or buy from those brands.

Greenwashing won’t cut it – activations must deliver measurable impact: zero-waste design, carbon-neutral logistics and upcycled materials.

Equally, silence on social issues is risky: 64 per cent of consumers choose or avoid brands based on their stance on societal matters, and half assume the worst if brands stay silent.

With the tournament set against a backdrop of cultural and political unrest, every decision must reflect care and due diligence. If you’re not part of the solution, fans will notice.

Play the field locally

With matches spread across the US, Canada and Mexico, brands will naturally tailor campaigns to host-nation cultures. But don’t overlook local market opportunities themed around football itself – World Cup fans aren’t limited to these countries; they’re tuning in globally.

Beyond the host cities, there’s a huge opportunity to tap into the feel-good atmosphere the tournament creates. Puma, Coca-Cola, and Red Bull are all expected to roll out drops tied to specific cities or match days. Smart brands will use this moment to build brand love everywhere, not just where the games are played.

Icons beyond the pitch

Athletes are cultural icons, and the right collaborations can transcend sport, showing up in unexpected ways like food partnerships, fashion pop-ups, and beyond. Messi, alongside Luis Suárez and Thierry Henry, surprised fans at a local bar during a Champions League match as part of a Lays campaign.

Above all, authenticity matters. Explore the real passions behind the talent you work with, and make sure they genuinely love the product. Anything less will feel forced.

Grassroots glory

You can’t just focus on top-level sports now. Real impact is made when brands invest in youth football and local initiatives, breaking down pay-to-play barriers.

Every tournament comes with its conversation about legacy and positive impact – think about the positive impact the London 2012 Olympics has had transforming brownfield land around Stratford and also the negative stories that circulated after the World Cup in Russia.

Being an authentic brand that keeps the sport alive five to 10 years after everyone has gone home are the ones that win. No one likes the circus rolling into town and leaving having left no legacy.

Savour the tournament

With the UK’s appetite for American-style dining and Mexican flavours, the World Cup is a golden opportunity for bars, restaurants, and beverage brands to craft immersive experiences that blend sport with gastronomy.

The key? Celebrate global flavours while staying true to local culture. Example: Casamigos Speed-Pitch Challenge at MLB’s Opening Day Festival

It will be absolutely vital to extend the reach of any campaigns. Fans will be expecting to experience the World Cup through reels, memes, and live reactions so you have to tie your experience to theirs. A great example is Nike’s #LikeALioness TikTok challenge for the Women’s World Cup.

Tech power play

These fans are competitive by nature. Make sure you include a form of gamification to build hype – and transform passive spectators into active participants. Think sensor triggered activations, scoreboards and digitisation.

Adidas activated its AI-powered Connected Ball to deliver real-time data on speed, spin and trajectory during major football events for fans.

The playbook is clear: blend sport with experiences. The brands that do this will not only win the World Cup moment, they’ll win hearts, loyalty and cultural relevance for years to come.

Jim McGorty is Creative Director at Brand Experience Agency onepointfive.