I love it: Ben Earl on Murrayfield and Test rugby challenges

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 08: Ben Earl of England celebrates his team’s first try during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and England at Murrayfield on February 08, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by David Rogers – RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England back-row Ben Earl has said he loves the niggle and atmosphere Murrayfield provides ahead of his side’s clash with Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on Saturday.

England head to Edinburgh on a run of three consecutive losses in the fixture but have won their opening two matches of this year’s Six Nations. Scotland are one from two having lost at home to France in round two.

A win against their northern rivals this weekend could leave England one of a possible two teams – alongside Ireland, who face Wales – unbeaten after three matches.

“You have to love it. If you don’t love it, then you’re playing the wrong sport at the wrong level. I absolutely love it,” Earl said.

England experience

“It’s a tough place to play and we’ve definitely touched upon the trend of results over the last three or four years.

“There is a good group of experienced players in this team now – Jamie (George), George Ford, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, Ellis Genge. Those guys are all different characters, but they’ve seen all the curve balls in the past.

“And then you’ve also got a group of lads who might not have played a load of Test rugby but who have played a lot of club rugby in some great games and in some great stadiums.

“But in terms of motivating factors, that’s one of many that we’ve got. We know the journey that we’re on as a team, in terms of what we’re trying to grow and evolve into. And that’s as much of a motivating factor as playing those guys.”

Elsewhere in round three France play hosts to Italy in Lille.

Italy have opened their 2024 account with two losses – to England at home and Ireland in Dublin – while France followed their opening round loss to Ireland with a victory against Scotland.