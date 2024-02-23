Why is it called the Calcutta Cup? When was it made? Is it from India? Why do England and Scotland compete for it?

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 04: The Calcutta Cup during the Six Nations Rugby match between England and Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on February 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

This weekend Scotland host England in the oldest international rugby fixture in the world. The Calcutta Cup has been in Scottish hands for three years thanks to matches in the Six Nations, but when did it start, how did it get its name and who owns it?

History of the Calcutta Cup

According to the Rugby Football Union website, the Calcutta cup was crafted in Kolkata, India, by Indian Silversmiths. It’s shape and design pays homage to the history between Britain and India.

“The Calcutta Football Club was founded in 1872 and became affiliated with the RFU two years later,” the RFU says. “The mainstay of the club were the Buffs (Royal East Kent Regiment) 1st Battalion who were stationed in Bengal through most of the 1870s. When the Buffs began to move out the club lost momentum and decided to disband in 1877.

“A letter was then sent to the RFU by Mr G A James Rothney informing of the club’s intention ‘of doing some lasting good, for the cause of Rugby Football’ with the remaining funds in the club’s bank account.

“Rothney’s proposal was that a ‘Challenge Cup’ be produced and he asked the RFU if they should like it to be produced in India, using Indian silversmiths, or if they would prefer the money so that the trophy could be produced in London.”

What is it made from?

The trophy is made from 270 silver rupees that were melted down to create the solid silver structure.

The trophy is topped by an Indian elephant with three handles representing the king cobra.

“Rothney reports actual specimens of king cobra snakes being used in the production of the trophies three handles and the elephant on the lid is described by as being of Viceroy stock, in reference to the British Governor-General and the elephant processions that had carried the rulers of India for over 2500 years,” the RFU added.

Who has won it the most?

Of the 130 matches between the two countries, England hold a significant lead in overall wins.

This weekend’s away side have won the Calcutta Cup 71 times while Scotland have won the trophy 43 times. The two teams have drawn the fixture 16 times.

That means England have won or held the Calcutta Cup 82 times to Scotland’s 47.

