Hugh Jackman, 54, reveals training schedule ahead of Wolverine reprisal in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman is set to play Wolverine again in upcoming Marvel flick Deadpool 3, but aged 54, getting into shape to play the muscular superhero surely won’t come as easily as it used to.

Jackman is currently on stage on Broadway but has revealed that he’ll go straight into a months-long intense training regime when the show ends that will become his full-time job.

Jackman appeared on HBO Max’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace when he spoke about his process of getting into shape for the role one more time. He said: “I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time.

“So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway musical The Music Man] to when I start filming. And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.”

Hugh Jackman explained that performing eight shows a week on Broadway meant he is “really fit now,” due to the singing and dancing demands of the role. “I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you.”

The actor last played Wolverine in the 2017 film Logan and has recently said he “fully intended” that to be his last time he reprised the character. But a clip shared by Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds and starring both A-Listers announced Jackman’s surprise return last September, which you can watch above. Jackman and Reynolds have a jokey relationship and in response to his return, Hugh Jackman sent the below video out to his followers.

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

Jackman has played Wolverine in 9 out of the 11 X-Men films, and in a further three Deadpool movies, including the one about to start production. The first outing as Wolverine was in the initial X-Men movie in 2000.

Hugh Jackman’s training schedule

Jackman has in the past said he trains somewhere between two hours per day and one hour per day to get into the tremendous muscular shape for the role. In 2016 when chatting about his ‘Wolverine Workout’ with Men’s Health, he said: “I do no more than an hour – but the training is pretty intense.”

He told Men’s Health his workout involved two phases, the bulking and the cutting phases, over twelve weeks.

He’ll have double that to get in shape for the new Deadpool movie, due for release in 2024. His workout involves bench press, dumbbell work, tricep dips, press ups, and interval cardio between muscle work.

Speaking on Empire’s podcast recently, Hugh Jackman said: “I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever.” He also admitted the training had become “a lot harder” than before.

We feel you, Hugh.

