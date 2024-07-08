How many medals can Team GB win at the Olympics? UK Sport has its say

UK Sport have set themselves modest medal targets for Paris 2024 as they aim to match their performance from Tokyo 2020.

The sporting body, which helps fund Olympic success for Team GB athletes, has confirmed medal ranges of 50 to 70 for the Olympic Games and 100 to 140 for the Paralympics.

The Olympic figure in Tokyo was within this bracket – 22 golds, 20 silvers and 22 bronzes for a total of 64 – while the Paralympics figure also fell within this year’s target bracket – 41 golds, 38 silvers and 45 bronzes for a total of 124.

Further to medal targets, UK Sport are also targeting top five finishes in the medal table – Team GB were fourth in Japan with Paralympics GB second.

Team GB targets

The Tokyo games were the first games in four which saw the number of medals won fall on the previous Olympics – 51 in Beijing, 65 in London, 67 in London, 64 in Tokyo.

UK Sport has invested £315 million of government and National Lottery funds in this four-year cycle across 53 Olympic and Paralympic sports.

Dr Kate Baker, UK Sport director of performance, said: “GB currently boasts 41 current World Champions in Olympic disciplines and a further 61 in Paralympic disciplines, highlighting the immense talent across our sports.

“I’m incredibly excited to see all our athletes in action over the coming weeks and have every confidence we’ll see a fresh group of Team GB and Paralympics GB stars emerge over the summer.”

Pos Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 39 41 33 113 2 China 38 32 19 89 3 Japan 27 14 17 58 4 Great Britain 22 20 22 64 5 Russian Olympic Committee 20 28 23 71 Olympics table

Inspiration

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, said: “The Olympic and Paralympic Games hold a special place in the hearts of people across the UK, with Team GB and Paralympics GB delivering some of the most iconic moments in our nation’s history. Sport has the power to inspire and to change lives.

“Our elite athletes prove what can be achieved for anyone, anywhere when we nurture our wealth of talent. Paris 2024 promises to be a fantastic event and we look forward to cheering on our Olympians and Paralympians, who always do us proud.”

Dame Katherine Grainger, UK Sport Chair, added: “Paris offers the hugely exciting prospect of our brilliant British athletes competing on our doorstep. It’s also the first Games in a European time zone since London 2012, and I have no doubt that the British public will seize the moment to unite and cheer our incredible athletes to victory.

“The Olympic and Paralympic success which we will all enjoy over the coming weeks, and which will become indelibly marked in British sporting history, is only possible thanks to the unwavering support of government and National Lottery players.”