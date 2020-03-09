How many coronavirus cases does your London borough have?

Kensington and Chelsea has topped a list of worst affected boroughs by coronavirus in statistics put out by Public Health England.

As of yesterday, there were eight confirmed cases of the virus in the borough, followed by Ealing with five confirmed cases.

Six boroughs have registered three confirmed cases – Brent, Lewisham, Lambeth, Southwark, Westminster and Wandsworth.

Top 10 worst affected London boroughs

Borough Confirmed cases Kensington and Chelsea 8 Ealing 6 Brent 3 Lewisham 3 Lambeth 3 Southwark 3 Westminster 3 Wandsworth 3 Hackney 2 Camden 2

Hackney and Camden have had two Covid-19 cases a piece.

Bromley, Harrow, Merton, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets have all registered one case of the virus.

Hertfordshire has been the worst hit region outside the capital, with 13 confirmed cases.

Devon and Brighton and Hove have 12 and seven cases respectively.

The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK hit 275 today, with the death toll at three.

Boris Johnson convened a Cobra meeting this morning with health chiefs and senior ministers today to decide what measures should be taken to stop further outbreak of Covid-19.

Last night, the Prime Minister asked Brits to “play their part” in the the UK’s containment efforts.

At the meeting today he told those in attendance: “We are well prepared and will continue to make decisions to protect the public based on the latest scientific evidence.

“Tackling coronavirus will take a national and international effort.”

The fallout from the virus, and the plunging price of oil, sent the FTSE 100 benchmark index plummeting this morning.

It was down 6.6 per cent as of midday today.