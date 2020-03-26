UK coronavirus: Death toll hits 474

The UK coronavirus death toll has hit 474 today after six people died in Wales and a further three passed away in Scotland.

The overall total is likely to be higher, as England and Northern Ireland will report their coronavirus death figures later today.

Read more: London coronavirus cases: How many infections are in your London borough?

Public Health Wales announced this afternoon that it has confirmed 113 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 741, “although the true number of cases is likely to be higher”.

More to follow