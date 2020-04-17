Coronavirus: London mayor Sadiq Khan calls for face masks on Tube

London mayor Sadiq Khan called on the government today to make coronavirus face masks compulsory for people using the Tube or shopping.

The mayor said that evidence from around the world was that face coverings help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Read more: London coronavirus cases: How many infections are in your London borough?

New York has ordered residents to wear masks or substitute face coverings when in any public situation that may not allow them to be at least six feet away from others.

“In those circumstances where its not possible for us to keep our social distance, think of public transport usage, think of when you’re in a shop, we should be using non-medical facial coverings like bandanas, like scarves, like reusable masks,” Khan told the BBC.

The government’s social distancing measures do not mention the wearing of face masks. But Khan said that should change.

The UK extended its coronavirus lockdown by at least three weeks yesterday as its death toll rose to 13,729.



Opposition Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, has cautioned that the UK risks becoming the worst hit in Europe.

London coronavirus cases approach 20,000

And in London alone the number of coronavirus infections is now close to 20,000.

Brent is the worst affected London borough with 1,063 coronavirus cases, followed closely by Croydon with 1,006.

Barnet now has 977 and Lambeth 926.

Read more: Coronavirus: The Mayor must do more to protect London’s key workers

Khan’s rival, Tory Shaun Bailey, has hit out at the mayor over protecting London’s Tube workers amid coronavirus.

Writing in City A.M., Bailey this week called on the mayor to protect London transport workers after it emerged 26 have now died.

“We should remember why TfL staff are key workers,” Bailey said. “They put themselves in harm’s way so that doctors and nurses can get to hospitals. Every day that TfL staff turn up for work is another day our NHS can function. “