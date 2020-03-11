Horse Racing Betting Tips: The Storyteller to Bague Russell a fourth Pertemps

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

OFF A lenient mark over hurdles, Grade One-winning chaser THE STORYTELLER sticks out like a sore thumb in today’s Pertemps Network Final (2.10pm).

Gordon Elliott’s former Irish novice champion chaser has reverted to the smaller obstacles having failed to land a blow over fences and looks dangerous in this company.

He won on his return to hurdles at Clonmel in December, with the likes of Total Recall and Rathvinden in behind, and then did enough in finishing sixth in a Pertemps Qualifier at Leopardstown to book his place at the Festival.

That’s exactly the same spot that last year’s Pertemps winner Sire Du Berlais filled so the preparation for this looks ideal.

Davy Russell is a master at getting horses to relax in these big-field handicaps and he looks capable of winning this race for a staggering fourth time in the last five years.

Last year’s winner Sire Du Berlais, also trained by Elliott, will no doubt have his supporters once again, but he’ll have to be at his very best to win this race with 4lbs more in the saddle than 12 months ago.

You just can’t ignore the fact that The Storyteller is rated a massive 16lbs lower over hurdles and he has to be the best bet in the race at 5/1 with Betfair, while you might get a juicier price on the Betfair Exchange.

The other big handicap on the day is the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (4.10pm) and it’s a race that’s worth firing two bullets at.

After Imperial Aura’s decisive victory on Tuesday, Simply The Betts has been all the rage in the betting and heads the market at just 3/1 in a place.

He finished ahead of Imperial Aura on Trials Day and that form obviously looks rock solid now.

His price collapsed after the opening day of the Festival, though, and I’m now drawn to another novice in the field in the shape of DEYRANN DE CARJAC.

His third in the Dipper, where Champ dramatically fell at the second last, is a solid piece of form, while the drying ground is a big positive for him.

He’s finished outside of the first three on just three of his 14 starts and looks a perfect each-way play at 12/1.

The other one that’s worth giving a chance to is LA BAGUE AU ROI.

She’s a massive price at 14/1 when you think back to the form she was in 12 months ago.

Warren Greatrex’s mare had taken out four races by this time last season, including the Grade One Kauto Novices’ Star Chase at Kempton, with current Gold Cup favourite Santini back in third.

She’s failed to follow that up this season but is a multiple Listed and Graded winner over hurdles and the return to smaller obstacles may spark her back to life.

On her day she can mix it with the best and I’m willing to give her another go now dropping into handicap company.

POINTERS

The Storyteller 2.10pm Cheltenham

Deyrann De Carjac 4.10pm Cheltenham

La Bague Au Roi 4.10pm Cheltenham