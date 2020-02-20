Horse Racing Betting Tips: Take a Flyer on Triumph hope Fujimoto in Adonis

LESS than three weeks to go now until the start of the Cheltenham Festival and there are a few hopefuls lining up at Kempton tomorrow looking to book their place at Prestbury Park.

Plenty of trainers have used the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (1.50pm) as a stepping-stone to the Triumph Hurdle in the past and tomorrow’s renewal sees two very exciting prospects go head-to-head.

If all the rumours are to be believed, then the Paul Nicholls-trained Solo could be the one to beat on his UK debut.

He was a hugely impressive winner at Auteuil on his last start for his previous connections and is unquestionably a horse with a bright future.

However, there may just be a bit of value in taking him on with the Irish filly, FUJIMOTO FLYER.

She won by miles on her hurdling debut at Killarney and has since followed that up with another wide-margin success in a listed race at Auteuil.

She has changed ownership since and now carries the double-green colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede who won this 12 months ago with Fusil Raffles.

With more experience under her belt and in receipt of 7lbs from Solo, she gets the call at 9/4.

If she is successful then quotes of 12/1 for the Triumph Hurdle will be long gone, so those more speculative amongst you may be tempted by that too.

As for the big betting race of the day, the Betway Handicap Chase (3.35pm), I’m going to take a chance on last year’s third ADRIEN DU PONT at 5/1.

He’s 6lbs better off at the weights than 12 months ago and, with a couple of runs under his belt after wind surgery, may now be ready to fire on all cylinders.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Fujimoto Flyer 1.50pm Kempton

Fujimoto Flyer (e/w) Triumph Hurdle (Cheltenham Festival)

Adrien Du Pont 3.35pm Kempton