Horse Racing Betting Tips: D’Orhy looks the Pic for Nicholls at Ascot

ALL EYES will be on Ascot tomorrow as Defi Du Seuil and Un De Sceaux lock horns again in the Clarence House Chase (3.35pm) after last month’s thrilling Tingle Creek at Sandown.

Only a neck separated the pair that day and there shouldn’t be much between them again.

Every drop of rain that falls between now and tomorrow will only help Un De Sceaux and at the prices I’d rather side with the Irish raider at 13/8 than take odds-on about Defi Du Seuil.

However, the best bet on the Ascot card looks to be Paul Nicholls’ PIC D’ORHY in the competitive Holloway’s Hurdle (2.25pm).

This exciting French recruit made his debut for the Champion trainer in last year’s Triumph Hurdle and fell on his only other start for the yard in a Grade One in France last November.

The fact that his only two starts for the yard have been at the top-level suggest that he is held in the highest regard and he will find life a lot easier back in handicap company.

All his best form in France has been on bad ground so the conditions should be ideal and the 4/1 available with Ladbrokes should be snapped up.

For my only other bet, I’m switching to Haydock where old friend VINTAGE CLOUDS looks overpriced at 8/1 in the Peter Marsh Chase (2.40pm).

He has slipped down in the handicap to his last winning mark of 143 and the fact that Definitly Red has been declared means he will be carrying more than a stone less than he had when running at Haydock last month.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Pic D’orhy 2.25pm Ascot

Vintage Clouds 2.40pm Haydock