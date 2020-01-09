Horse Racing Betting Tips: Do Notre fear about Pari in the Lanzarote

OLLY Murphy has only been training since 2017, but he has made an excellent start to his career which followed a four year spell with Gordon Elliott in Ireland.

The son of decorated bloodstock owner Aiden, he comes from the right background to succeed in this tough game although that is no guarantee of success.

In his first season, he managed to land the £150,000 Racing Welfare Handicap Ascot Hurdle (formerly known as The Ladbroke Hurdle) with Hunters Call and he hasn’t looked back since.

Another historic handicap hurdle could be his tomorrow, as NOTRE PARI looks to have an excellent chance in the Unibet Lanzarote Hurdle (2.40pm) at Kempton.

He was very impressive at Aintree last month and it was something of a surprise that he was only raised 8lbs by the handicapper.

A win in this will get him into the big handicaps at Cheltenham, where I’m sure he won’t be out of place.

If you can find any 4/1, snap that up as I reckon he will be nearer 2/1 at the off.

The big betting race at Warwick is the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Chase (3.00pm), which was won three years ago by One For Arthur before he went on to win the Grand National.

I’m not saying that will happen again, but I do think THE CONDITIONAL should be backed at 9/2 with Ladbrokes.

An excellent second in the Ladbrokes Trophy last time, he has done really well since joining David Bridgwater and is the one they all have to beat here.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Notre Pari 2.40pm Kempton

The Conditional 3.00pm Warwick