Horse Racing Betting Tips: Belami looks ready to take Ascot Silver

AFTER all the recent rain, conditions look set to be brutal at Ascot this weekend so tread with care.

If there’s one horse who won’t mind it heavy it’s Venetia Williams’ BELAMI DES PICTONS who can be backed at 7/2 with Ladbrokes to win tomorrow’s Silver Cup (3.00pm).

He won on terrible ground over this three-mile trip at Warwick a few years back and shaped with real promise at Cheltenham last month having been badly hampered early on.

The step back up to this distance should be just the job and he looks the best bet on the card.

Conditions could be really bad come the valuable handicap hurdle (3.35pm) that closes the card, so you will need a proper stayer who can get through the mud.

That horse could be David Pipe’s UMBRIGADO who travelled like a dream at Haydock last time when not quite getting home.

Whether he quite has the gears for this remains to be seen, but I’ll take a chance at 15/2.

Looking ahead to the Christmas period and the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day looks like being a cracker.

Cyrname’s stamina will be tested to the hilt and for that reason I’d just side with LOSTINTRANSLATION at 2/1.

As for the Coral Welsh National, which is run a couple of days after Christmas, I like the look of NOW MCGINTY and POTTERS CORNER.

Both should relish the likely testing conditions and can be backed at 7/1 and 14/1 with the sponsors respectively.

