Hong Kong Racing Tips: Winning tastes like Garlic at Happy Valley

WITH the official Chinese New Year celebrations getting underway in Hong Kong, racing fans will be looking to make a fistful of dollars to pay for the weekend festivities at Happy Valley today.

The nine-race card is full of head scratching puzzles, with luck sure to play an important part yet again.

The best advice could be to double up on a couple of Zac Purton rides at the inner-city track. The reigning champion already leads his rivals at the Valley this season, with a 20 per cent strike-rate and he should improve that figure by the end of the day.

Purton climbs aboard the Dennis Yip-trained GARLIC YEAH in the opener, the Class 5 Yue Man Handicap (10.45am) over 1m3f.

Class 5 contests are for horses that are either not very good, coming to the end of their careers or are in very bad form.

The majority of the time these races can be passed over as betting mediums, but there is every reason to believe Garlic Yeah has everything in his favour this morning.

He is now 6lbs below last season’s winning mark, Purton has won on him twice and the seven-year-old drops down into Class 5 for the first time in three seasons, having won twice in the grade before.

If that wasn’t enough, his third over the track and trip in November is the best form on offer and when Purton teams up with Yip, it’s a recipe for success. The partnership having combined for six wins and two places from just 15 rides so far this season.

There are question marks about the majority of his rivals staying the distance – 1m3f is considered a marathon trip in Hong Kong – although keep an eye on Young Glory, who won easily on his first attempt at the distance in October and has Neil Callan in the saddle.

Purton can successfully double up at the meeting when he partners last start winner WINNING METHOD in the closing six-furlong Hoi Yuen Handicap (2.50pm).

Having ended last season as a two-year- old on a high, winning his last two races in spectacular fashion, trainer Danny Shum was hoping he had a potential sprint champion in his stable – then the wheels fell off!

With expectations running high, he failed dismally in his first four races of the season, three as a short priced favourite.

His trainer continued to tweak his equipment, finally relying on blinkers and a tongue tie, and got his rewards when the son of Holy Roman Emperor never looked in danger of defeat in a highly competitive handicap over course and distance on Boxing Day.

An 8lb penalty obviously makes life tougher, especially with the likes of front-running Speedy Vision and three-time winner Quadruple Double desperate to dictate the early pace from the front.

Purton, however, will be quite happy to stalk the early pace just behind the leaders and can then show his class when making a bid for the winning line early in the straight.

POINTERS

Garlic Yeah 10.45am Happy Valley

Winning Method 2.50pm Happy Valley