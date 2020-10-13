Hong Kong Racing Tips: Terrior to give his rivals a fright

PUNTERS are going to need an update on track conditions before racing gets underway at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

With a typhoon having already hit the city in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the increasing possibility of more rain and occasional thunderstorms throughout today, it’s imperative to find out an up-to-date weather bulletin from Sky Sports Racing before the action starts.

One horse who won’t mind the conditions is bottom-weight LE TERRIOR who lines-up in the Lung Fu Shan Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

The Francis Lui-trained galloper will be seeking to compensate supporters for an expensive defeat when backed off the boards into favouritism last month.

On that occasion he got too far back in the early stages of the contest, but was one for the notebook when running on strongly to finish fourth.

He produced the fastest closing 400m sectional time in that contest suggesting his form was better than the bare result.

Remember, this is a horse who hits top-form early in the season having won his first two races last year and is racing off a nine-pound lower mark than his last victory.

With another positive inside draw in his favour and the likelihood he will be ridden closer to the early speed, he is capable of making his impressive finishing kick count over his rivals in the closing stages.

