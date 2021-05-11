Hong Kong Racing Tips: Spend can defy top weight at Sha Tin

SHA TIN’s feature race of the day sees the reappearance of the unbeaten Winner Method, seeking a four-timer in the Grass Island Handicap (1:15pm) over five furlongs.

The son of Deep Field ran, in his jockey’s post-race comments, “a little bit flat” but still proved too strong for rivals when last seen in March and has subsequently been freshened up by trainer Danny Shum.

Despite top-weight, his odds are going to be very short and he does have dangerous rival in Carroll Street from the all-conquering Douglas Whyte stable – six winners from his last 34 runners – and young whizz-kid Jerry Chau aboard in opposition.

Carroll Street finished strong when winning over the course and distance last month, and, taking Chau’s 5lb claim into account, gets a hefty 15lb from Winning Method.

The favourite should still prove good enough, but there could still be a few heart-stopping moments when Carroll Street launches his challenge in the closing stages.

A more speculative wager later on the card can be Karis Teetan’s mount SPEND, who has to defy top weight in the Kau Sai Chau Handicap (3.15pm).

This Australian import took on Group company in his home country last season, while also winning over seven furlongs at Flemington.

He went into plenty of ‘black books’ with an encouraging effort behind potential champion Courier Wonder, when never seeing daylight in the closing stages, last month and the step up in distance is going to suit.

With Joao Moreira’s mount Super Winner guaranteed to be over bet, he can offer some attractive value.

POINTERS

Spend (e/w) 3.15pm Sha Tin