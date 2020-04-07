Hong Kong Racing Tips: Smoothies has Grand chance at the Valley

TRAINER Danny Shum is the man to follow at Happy Valley today.

After a week’s rest to freshen up the grass, the turf surface at the Valley should be in pristine condition, but a word of warning – the recent rain in the territory is threatening to turn the ground on the soft side.

This shouldn’t worry Shum’s stable, who judged on past results, have a good record on the rare occasions the surface turns yielding or soft in Hong Kong.

Shum, with 35 winners this season, sends a handful of raiders to the Valley, and is capable of hitting the bullseye in a couple of races.

First and foremost is CHARITY GRAND, who looks to have been specifically aimed at the Yiu Tung Handicap (12.45pm) over the extended mile.

The five-year-old, a winner over course and distance in January of last year, suffered some health issues soon after and only returned to the track last month.

A couple of encouraging runs, including an eye-catching fourth over seven furlongs in the middle of March, suggest he may now be reaching peak condition.

He is drawn low which is a big positive, as is the fact Joao Moreira has been booked to ride and this combination should be hard to beat.

Shum will be looking for further glory in the supporting races and having Zac Purton aboard a couple of them catches the eye.

Top-weight Harmony N Home came from the clouds when finishing strongly over course and distance last month and with Purton taking over in the saddle, his chances are obvious in the Wan Tsui Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

He is, however, going to need plenty of luck from stall 12, especially when trying to negotiate a clear passage down the short home straight.

Purton is also aboard Young Legend, who lines-up in the six-furlong Hong Tung Handicap (2.15pm).

This consistent six-year-old is another returning from injury, but looks fit and well after two smart trials including one at the Valley.

He is going to relish any rain that falls and despite seven furlongs being his optimum distance, he still has good each-way prospects.

Stable confidence will be high about the chances of front-running SMOOTHIES, who seeks to defy a 5lb penalty in the Oi Tung Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile.

This progressive Australian import made all over seven furlongs at Sha Tin last month but is bred to be more effective over today’s mile trip and has trialled okay at the track.

He looks better than his present rating and should have too much for hat-trick-seeking Flash Famous.

For anyone looking to place a wager on the racing at Happy Valley today, the Tote (tote.co.uk) are offering an extensive menu of markets including the popular Tote Placepot (Races 3 to 8).

POINTERS

Charity Grand 12.45pm Happy Valley

Smoothies 3.15pm Happy Valley

PYRAH’S PLACEPOT PICKS

Placepots are now available with the Tote on Hong Kong racing

1.15pm (Leg 1) – 1 & 10

1.45pm (Leg 2) – 1 & 10

2.15pm (Leg 3) – 10

2.45pm (Leg 4) – 7 & 9

3.15pm (Leg 5) – 3 & 7

3.50pm (Leg 6) – 2 & 5