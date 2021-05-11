Hong Kong Racing Tips: Size looking to get back amongst the winners

IT HAS been a quiet couple of weeks for 11-time champion trainer John Size, with the stable only visiting the winners’ circle twice.

With only 18 race-meetings left in the season, Size is in the middle of a titanic struggle for the trainers’ championship, currently level with Caspar Fownes on 59 wins, while Danny Shum (54), Francis Lui (53) and Frankie Lor (53) are snapping at their heels.

Size saddles half-a-dozen contenders at his favourite track, including all-weather specialist Super Alliances who, despite a below-par effort back in March, has been given a winning chance again in the six-furlong handicap at 2.15pm.

Half-an-hour earlier, the stable is represented by exciting and progressive prospect BEAUTY CHEERS, in the Ninepin Group Handicap (Div I) over six furlongs (1.45pm).

This Australian import has been slow to acclimatise since arriving in Hong Kong a year ago, having only raced four times but, nevertheless, showing marked improvement over the past couple of months.

There was plenty of encouragement from his recent effort when placed behind Party Genius late last month, but it’s his trial form on the all-weather surface which has really caught the eye.

He has never been off the bridle when winning his last three trials against some fair performers, and although trial form can be suspect at the best of times, he looks like he relishes the surface.

In what looks a weak contest, it will be disappointing if he can’t break his maiden tag.

POINTERS

Beauty Cheers 1.45pm Sha Tin