Hong Kong Racing Tips: Purton and Yip to whip up a Storm

FORMER champion trainer Dennis Yip has burst out of the stalls in more ways than one this season.

With his stable housing around seventy horses, Yip has already run nearly half of them at the first four meetings and has another handful lined up at the city track today.

More importantly, he has already tasted success three times along with a number of places, suggesting his gallopers are fit and raring to go.

It’s a well-known fact that when jockey Zac Purton climbs aboard any of Yip’s contenders, the local racing public back the partnership blindly.

That’s understandable, with past records showing the combination have over a 20%-win strike rate.

The deadly duo is represented in four races and all can be given first-rate chances, especially as they have all drawn the favoured inside number four stall.

Top-weight Crown Avenue starts the ball rolling in the Heung Yip Handicap (12.15pm), followed by Sunny And Gold in the Nam Fung Handicap (1.15pm) and the speedy Fire Ball, who will be short-odds, in Division 1 of the Shum Wan Handicap (1.45pm).

The most attractive proposition, however, is the fast-improving STORMTROUPER who has his chance to shine in Division 2 of the Shum Wan Handicap (2.15pm).

This lightly raced five-year-old took some time to acclimatise in Hong Kong but showed he was close to a win with an encouraging effort when placed at the end of last season.

With a recent promising trial with Purton aboard catching the eye, he can prove better than his handicap mark.

POINTERS

Stormtrouper 2.15pm Happy Valley