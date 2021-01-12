Hong Kong Racing Tips: Purton and Ting to team up with Noble Birth

TRAINER Jimmy Ting and jockey Zac Purton, who teamed up successfully with progressive Super Football at Sha Tin on Sunday, will be hoping for more of the same, when they combine with NOBLE BIRTH in the Magnolia Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

The trainer has always held this ex New Zealand gelding, a winner of two of his three trials in his home territory, in the highest regard and expectations were high before the season started.

Bettors burnt their fingers badly on the four-year-old when a gamble came unstuck over the course and distance back in November, so you can imagine the sighs of relief when some hefty wagers landed with Purton aboard again the following month.

On that occasion, the champion jockey always had the son of Per Incanto in the perfect position from the off, and then launched him with an impressive kick down the home straight.

Despite a penalty, this lightly raced galloper, who is ideally drawn in three, looks certain to improve again and should still be in front of the handicapper.

There will be plenty of support for the Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes combination represented by consistent Whiskey Neat, but a more appealing alternative may prove Telecom Rocket who has blinkers equipped again.

This six-year-old last ran at the city track in October when a close-up third to subsequent winner Here Comes Ted. Racing from a near similar mark here, he makes plenty of each-way appeal.

POINTERS

Noble Birth 1.15pm Happy Valley