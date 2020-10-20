Hong Kong Racing Tips: Prince looks Gem of a bet

FORM-BOOK students will point to the outstanding claims of top-weight Californiadeepshot, who lines-up in the closing Po Chong Wan Handicap (3.50pm) at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

This striking looking chestnut hasn’t had much luck since winning on his debut last season, with a series of wide draws scuppering his chances.

Last month for instance, with Moreira aboard, he missed the start before dashing strongly in the closing stages to finish a close-up fourth.

This time, with an inside draw in his favour, and well-handicapped with a 7lb claimer in the saddle, his chance is obvious but the booking of young Alfie Chan is a worry.

Chan is yet to ride a winner this season and maybe because his colleague, high-flying 10lb apprentice Jerry Chau, is earning all the plaudits, his confidence looks at a low ebb.

A better proposition may be PRINCE OF GEMS, who, since joining trainer Tony Millard’s stable in June, looks a stronger and more polished performer.

Two runs down the straight five-furlong track at Sha Tin, including a hard-fought victory on the first day of the season, suggests he is crying out for today’s extra furlong.

The form-book says this is his first run around the tricky Valley circuit, but he has trialled impressively at the course in the past.

With the prime inside draw in his favour, he is mapped to get an ideal journey from the start and then make his charge for glory early down the home straight.

POINTERS

Prince Of Gems 3.50pm Happy Valley