Hong Kong Racing Tips: Lui to continue fine recent run

IT’S BEEN a tough few months for trainer Douglas Whyte. The former 13-time champion jockey come trainer most recently saw his Hong Kong Derby hope Russian Emperor need two more strides to win the territory’s coveted prize.

Unfortunately, that’s been the story of Whyte’s run of bad fortune since the beginning of January with only two winners from his last 112 runners.

Several near misses and the 49-year-old must be ruing his continued sequence of misfortune.

Whyte however, will still fancy his chances of finally visiting the winners’ circle when he saddles last month’s impressive winner Harmony Fire in the Kowloon Tong Handicap (12:15pm).

A clear-cut victory over rivals Cantstopthefeeling and My My My on that occasion reads good against this company, but a six-pound penalty and an awkward draw which could see him shuffled back towards the rear tempers enthusiasm.

A more attractive proposition can be the in-form Francis Lui-trained VICTORY IN HAND who can be considered an unlucky loser, when dashing late but failing to catch Travel Datuk over the track and trip a fortnight ago.

Racing off a near similar mark in the handicap from his last victory and top seven-pound claimer Jerry Chau taking over in the saddle, the five-year-old finally draws an all-important low number, mapping him to sit just behind the early speed and then kicking for glory early in the straight.

POINTERS

Victory in Hand 12.15pm Happy Valley