Hong Kong Racing Tips: Jerry’s Jazz looks smooth over six

RIDING sensation Jerry Chau looks to be the jockey to follow at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

There are numerous professional racing judges in Hong Kong who reckon 20-year-old Chau is the best claiming rider to have come out of the territory in the last 10 years, and it’s easy to see why.

Currently lying fifth in the jockeys’ championship table with 17 wins, the locally born rider has an astonishing recent record.

Over the last six race meetings, he has ridden eight winners and 13 places from just 34 rides.

His Happy Valley record reads equally well, with nine wins and eight places from a similar number of rides.

Chau is booked in seven of the eight races and it would take a brave man to believe he will leave the track empty-handed.

The likes of the consistent Play Wise in the Tsing Lung Tau Handicap (11.45am), course specialist Master Albert, back on his last winning mark, in the six-furlong Tai Lam Handicap (12.15pm) and the speedy Good View Clarico in the Kap Shui Mun Handicap (1.15pm) all have outstanding claims, especially with Chau’s seven-pound allowance worth its weight in gold.

His best chance, though, could come when he partners track-specialist JAZZ STEED, seeking to resume winning form in the Tai Lam Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

The Caspar Fownes-trained galloper steps up again to his optimum distance after dashing too late over five furlongs last time.

With an inside draw a big positive, he has everything in his favour here.

POINTERS

Jazz Steed 12.45pm Happy Valley