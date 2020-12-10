Hong Kong Racing Tips: Hot King Prawn to sizzle his way to a first Group 1

PUNTERS are set a poser about the chances of probable favourite Classique Legend in the LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (6.40am) over six furlongs.

The ‘Grey Flash’, as he was known in Australia, is the highest rated sprinter on the planet following his runaway success from seven Group 1 winners in the Everest at Randwick back in October.

He was subsequently sent to trainer Caspar Fownes to further his career in Hong Kong, but only arrived in the territory at the beginning of last month and looks to have had a rushed preparation with little time to acclimatise.

There is no doubt that if he is only 85% fit the race would become a no contest as he is far superior to his rivals, but he offers little value with such a large question-mark hanging over him.

It’s better to side with his principle threat HOT KING PRAWN from the John Size yard, who can finally land his first Group 1 prize after finishing runner-up in this race last year.

This imposing grey gelding, a winner of 11 of his 21 starts, was an impressive winner after suffering a tough journey in the Group 2 Jockey Club Sprint over the course and distance last month with plenty of his rivals in Sunday’s race behind.

Master trainer John Size normally plays his cards close to his chest, but he and jockey Joao Moreira have been very enthusiastic about his chances this week.

POINTERS

Hot King Prawn 6.40am Sha Tin