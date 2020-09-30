Hong Kong Racing Tips: Ho to go close with Victoriam

THURSDAY marks the start of a two-day Chinese festival in Hong Kong, highlighted by an exciting 10-race programme at Sha Tin.

With life getting back to some normality in the territory, there will be a few thousand spectators able to witness the feature race of the day, the £350,000 Group Three National Day Cup Handicap (9.05am), run over the straight five furlongs.

There may be only seven runners lining up, but trying to solve this puzzle is worse than matching the colours of a Rubik’s Cube!

The hugely talented but fragile Big Party, winner of theGroup Three Bauhinia Sprint Trophy over the course and distance last December, hasn’t been seen for nearly five months following a leg issue.

However his trainer, Frankie Lor, is confident he has him fit and ready, and is planning to run him in the Group One Hong Kong Sprint at the International Races meeting in December.

With Zac Purton in the saddle, his chance is obvious, but with the likes of the consistent old campaigner Jolly Banner, Computer Patch, recent winner Gold Chest and the progressive VICTORIAM in opposition, it’s a tough one to call.

Victoriam could be the each-way play having run a cracker to finish third, following a desperate run behind Perfect Match over six furlongs three weeks ago.

With a light weight to carry, and the in-form Vincent Ho in the saddle, he is capable of going close.

POINTERS

Victoriam (e/w) 9.05am Sha Tin