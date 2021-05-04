Hong Kong Racing Tips: Harmony to Fire in another winner for Chau

TOP CLAIMING rider Jerry Chau is capable of reaching another milestone in his short but highly- successful career when he arrives at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

21-year-old Chau has raced to 43 winners in only his second season as an apprentice, and needs just another two wins to see his claiming allowance drop from seven to five pounds.

With his card marked in seven of the nine races, and five rides for his mentor Douglas Whyte, his chances will be high of achieving that feat.

Chau and Whyte have been a good partnership to follow this season, with a 42 percent win and place strike-rate from 117 runners.

The combination will fancy their chances of going close with Take What You Need, who has dropped to an attractive handicap mark, in the Mau Tau Wai Handicap (1.45pm) over six-furlongs.

McLucky is another presented with a winning opportunity following an unlucky defeat recently when he lines-up in the Hung Hom Bay Handicap (2.45pm).

Their best opportunity however, can be when they team up HARMONY FIRE who finally gets his chance to shine in the Ma Tau Kok Handicap (12.45pm) over five-furlongs.

The favoured inside draw offers this progressive gelding with a dream journey along the rails, and finally a golden opportunity to compensate supporters for a couple of recent unlucky defeats.

POINTERS

Harmony Fire 12.45pm Happy Valley