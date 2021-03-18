Hong Kong Racing Tips: Courier’s a Wonder at Sha Tin

THERE are not many horses that get the battle-hardened local bettors excited after making their debuts in Hong Kong, but COURIER WONDER was an exception.

The New Zealand-bred import spreadeagled his rivals in impressive fashion when making all over the course and distance back in October, and will be short odds to produce the goods again in the Deigns On Rome Handicap (8.05am).

It takes a lot for trainer John Size to sing the praises about any of his stable horses, but he has been positively unrestrained about the three-year-old going as far as saying he is unique and hasn’t had a horse like him for many moons.

Size is renowned for his patience in Hong Kong and backed off the horse after that race, giving him more time to acclimatise and mature.

Four subsequent trials, the latest over two weeks ago, suggest he is back to his best and with the inside draw in his favour he is going to be very hard to beat.

With the likely odds guaranteed to be short, it’s worth including him in a double with stable companion FANTASTIC WAY who is going for a hat-trick in the Luger Handicap (9.15am).

This is another New Zealand-bred purchase who made light work of his rivals, despite an outside draw, when winning in comfortable fashion late last month.

Against similar opposition, a seven-pound penalty is unlikely to stop him extending his winning sequence.

POINTERS

Courier Wonder 8.05am Sha Tin

Fantastic Way 9.15am Sha Tin