Hong Kong Racing Tips: Baby can take the Valley by Storm

FOLLOWING horses with low draw numbers should be a recipe for success when racing resumes with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

The action takes place on the ‘B’ course, which historically has given low numbers a notable advantage, especially in six furlong and extended mile races in the last three seasons.

Records show that in six furlong sprints, horses housed in numbers one, two or three have a 46% strike rate from 87 races.

The figures read even better in races over the extended mile, with horses drawn in the lowest four numbers having a 56% win ratio, from just 73 contests.

One horse who is capable of making the most of his low draw in three, is the Peter Ho-trained BABY STORM who lines-up is the Wisteria Handicap (11.45am) over the extended mile.

The Joao Moreira-ridden five-year-old used up too much petrol from the outside draw in the opening dash to the first bend last month, but still managed to stay on strongly in the closing stages to finish third.

Previously, he had finished in a similar position behind rival Virtus Star over the course and distance in November, but now finds himself four pounds better off for a neck defeat.

You can guarantee the ‘Magic Man’ will have him ideally placed from the off, and then wil hopefully make a charge for glory down the home straight.

POINTERS

Baby Storm 11.45am Happy Valley