Hong Kong Racing Tips: Alliances has a Super chance

SHA TIN hosts the mid-week action in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with a competitive nine-race card under floodlights on the all-weather surface.

Local bettors are always wary when the action takes place on dirt, and it’s easy to see why. With the temperature around 30 degrees, the humidity high and the chance of showers, it’s anybody’s guess how the track will ride.

There was no help in determining if horses had an edge the last time an all-weather meeting was held in the evening, with horses winning from both up with the speed or finishing strongly in the latter stages of the race.

The draw also appeared to have little effect on the results, although horses with low numbers do have a decided advantage in extended mile contests.

Trainer John Size is still locking horns with rival Caspar Fownes at the top of the trainers’ championship, with both men level on 54 winners. He saddles the best bet on the card in SUPER ALLIANCES who lines-up in Robin Handicap (Div1) (2:45pm).

This NZ bred galloper is an AW specialist, having won three-times over the track and trip, and despite producing an eye-catching effort when a close-up fourth against better company earlier in the month, now finds himself dropped in class.

Racing from a similar handicap mark he last won from, a low draw in his favour and jockey Matthew Chadwick riding at the top of his game, he is going to be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Super Alliances 2.45pm Sha Tin