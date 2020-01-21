Hong Kong Racing Tips: All aboard Whyte’s Private Rocket in penultimate handicap

DOUGLAS Whyte has been one of the highlights of the racing season so far, with the former jockey enjoying plenty of success in his first year as a trainer.

Whyte, a 13-time champion jockey in the territory, saddled his first winner in the opening race of the new season back in September and has never looked back.

The 48-year-old had travelled the world before taking up his new role, learning his new trade from a number of champion trainers, including Sir Michael Stoute and is now reaping the rewards.

Despite having a stable full of horses, of which nearly half are average handicappers, Whyte has managed to accumulate 23 winners, putting him fourth in the champion trainers’ title race.

There is every chance the South African maestro could add another one to that already impressive record when he saddles a handful of contenders at the Valley, including PRIVATE ROCKET in the Hoi Yuen Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

This former UK galloper, who ran under the same name when trained by Clive Cox, has taken some time to acclimatise to conditions in Hong Kong, but produced an encouraging display when defeated by just under two lengths to the smart Cue The Music in a hot handicap at the Valley last month. That form reads well, with the winner finishing runner-up in a highly competitive Class 2 event at Sha Tin recently.

Private Rocket trialled well against Sunday’s Group One Stewards’ Cup winner Waikuku at Sha Tin 12 days ago and his trainer was aboard him for his final gallop on Sunday.

With in-form jockey Karis Teetan booked and a low draw a bonus, the omens are looking good in what appears to be an open betting race.

POINTERS

Private Rocket 2.15pm Happy Valley