Hong Kong Betting Tips: Purton can make a Speedy return to winning form

‘MAGIC Man’ Joao Moreira is back in the big time having ridden a five-timer at the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races at Sha Tin on Sunday.

When Moreira is in this kind of form he is unstoppable. Last weekend’s victories in two international Group Ones aboard Glory Vase and Beat The Clock may not have been for the purists, but his success on Fat Turtle later in the afternoon had to be seen to be believed.

He had his thousands of supporters screaming with delight after weaving a magical passage through his rivals in the closing stages to hit the front near the winning line.

Moreira will arrive at the inner-city track today with his card marked in eight of the nine races and all are guaranteed to be heavily supported.

While the Brazilian was sending his supporters home happy on Sunday, spare a thought for his great rival Zac Purton who must have left the track thoroughly disappointed.

The reigning champion had a nightmare, losing on hot favourites Exultant and Aethero, with the later found to be running a fever, while Hong Kong’s favourite horse, Beauty Generation, was also beaten.

Purton, who has a full book of rides at the Valley today, will be desperate to put that set-back behind him and will be keen to upset Moreira when he is riding a couple of short-priced favourites.

The old adage of ‘the form-book never lies’ will be put to the test when Moreira partners Flame Lily and Purton renews his association with SPEEDY WALLY in the Robin Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

Flame Lily has been a model of consistency this season which included a three-quarters-of-a-length defeat of Speedy Wally over track and trip back in October.

Speedy Wally is now a whopping 9lb better off for that defeat which should be enough to gain his revenge.

The Caspar Fownes-trained gelding, it has to be said, is an unpredictable character, but when Purton gets on him their record of three wins and four places from 11 runs reads very well.

If everything goes according to plan, Purton will sit midfield on Speedy Wally watching Moreira’s every move and be ready to pounce and go for glory after turning into the home straight.

Moreira will be at short odds to extend his winning partnership with Le Terroir when they line-up in the closing Sea Eagle Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

The combination is seeking a hat-trick after two impressive course and distance wins this season, but both have come from the favoured inside draw.

This time they are going to have to work harder from an outside number (10), plus the handicapper hasn’t been impressed, raising him 17lbs higher for his two wins.

Purton meanwhile, has been booked to ride South African import CUE THE MUSIC who made an encouraging impression when finishing strongly in a competitive handicap over five furlongs three weeks ago.

With a class drop in his favour and an ideal draw setting him up for a trouble-free journey, he could prove too strong for his rivals in the closing stages.

Pointers

Speedy Wally 1.45pm Happy Valley

Cue The Music 2.50pm Happy Valley