The Hippodrome Casino Online Review: Get Up to £100 Welcome Bonus

Hippodrome Casino Review

Hippodrome Casino UK is one of the best online casino sites currently available to players residing in the UK, so if you are looking to sign up for a great casino today, why not check it out? But first, let’s find out what makes The Hippodrome online casino so great. In this article, readers can learn all about this top site, including information on the welcome bonus, standout features, pros and cons, and more.

New UK based customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Debit card deposits only Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). Welcome Bonus: 100% match bonus up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements). Free Spins: Awarded on Big Bass Bonanza once you have staked £20. Spin value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Full Terms Apply

Hippodrome Casino Sign Up Offer and Overview

The current new customer promotion available at Hippodrome Casino would appeal to most online casino enjoyers, new or experienced. Currently, users can claim up to £100 in casino funds and 100 free spins when they deposit £20 or more after opting in for the promotion upon account registration. Several terms and conditions apply to this promotion, so it is vital to read them carefully. However, we are going to explain the most notable T&Cs here.

For starters, 50x wagering requirements apply to the bonus funds, while no wagering requirements are attached to the free spin winnings. It’s important to note that free spins can only be used on Big Bass Bonanza and are valued at 10p per spin.

Founded 🗓️ Licence(s) 📃 Support 🧑‍💻 2013 UKGC & MGA Live Chat and Help Centre Compatibility 📱 Payment Methods 💳 Welcome Offer 🎁 iOS, Android, Desktop, Mobile and Tablet. Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Neteller, etc. Deposit Bonus Up To £100 + 100 Free Spins

Key Features of Hippodrome Online Casino

Users will enjoy a range of top-notch features while playing at Hippodrome; some of the most notable have been listed and explained below.

Compatibility With Mobile

Customers who prefer to play and bet on their favourite casino games on the go from their mobile devices will be excited to learn that a Hippodrome mobile casino site can be enjoyed wherever and whenever, provided they are connected to the internet.

This mobile version offers access to all the great Hippodrome Casino features, including those listed below. In addition, there is currently a Hippodrome Casino app that can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.

Range Of Games

An especially great feature of the Hippodrome Casino site is its vast range of casino gaming titles, all from the top software providers in the industry. Software providers include Games Global, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, ELK, Blueprint, and NetEnt.

Types of games offered at Hippodrome include jackpots, slots, live casino, Hippodrome Casino poker, roulette, blackjack, crash games, game shows, and more. The Hippodrome Casino live games are some of the best we’ve seen, so if you are interested in this, why not check out the site today?

Support Options

This is one area where the Hippodrome online casino seems to lack. Although the help page at the Hippodrome Casino site is extensive, there is currently only one contact option: live chat. However, live support is available to existing customers 24/7, which makes up for this. In the future, we would like to see Hippodrome Casino introduce more customer support methods, but until then, the existing help options seem to be sufficient.

Licencing and Security Measures

It is vital to ensure our readers are completely safe while playing at our suggested casinos. As such, we ensured that Hippodrome had all the appropriate licences and security measures before suggesting the site.

To begin with, we checked that the site was licenced by the UKGC, as required by UK law, which it was. We then checked the security measures put in place to ensure fairness and data protection; examples of what we found were eCORGA checks and encryption technology.

Payment Options

It wouldn’t be a Hippodrome Casino review without mentioning the great selection of online payment methods available for use on the site. Though we would often like to see a few more, the available options are some of the best and can be used for both deposits and withdrawals.

Available options at Hippodrome are Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, PayPal, Neteller, and Rapid Transfer. In addition to this, the minimum and maximum withdrawals and deposits are decent. For example, the Hippodrome Casino minimum bet is as little as 50p.

Promotional Offers

A huge perk of playing at Hippodrome Casino, or any online casino for that matter, is being able to claim a range of promotions and bonuses to boost your gaming experience. Customers at Hippodrome Casino can claim a range of other offers in addition to the Hippodrome Casino bonus for new customers.

Existing and current Hippodrome promotions include Hippodrome Casino free spins, bonus funds, cashback, and a Hippodrome online casino with no deposit bonus. These promotions are available to new and existing customers.

Site Design

Thanks to the quality site design, new and experienced players are bound to have a good time when playing at Hippodrome Casino. For starters, everything offered at The Hippodrome Casino online is neatly organised into categories, which makes everything easy to find; it only takes a few clicks. On top of this, Hippodrome Casino operates with top-quality software, which allows the site to boast great graphics and features. Sign up today to check out the great site design yourself.

Steps for Signing Up To Hippodrome Casino

If you are interested in signing up for a Hippodrome Casino account, you will be pleased to know that the process is quick and easy; just follow these steps:

Click the offer link on this page to take you to the Hippodrome Casino promotional page. Press the Join button. Enter all information, including personal, account, and contact details. Ensure all information is correct as you go. Create your account. Head to the promotion section of the site and claim the welcome bonus. You must make a minimum deposit to do this. Now verify your account. This must be done before any winnings can be withdrawn. Start playing!

The Hippodrome Casino Pros and Cons

Hippodrome Pros: Hippodrome Cons: ✅ Variety of gaming titles.

✅ Range of brick-and-mortar casinos.

✅ Extensive help page.

✅ Won multiple awards.

✅ Decent selection of payment methods. ❌ Only one customer support contact option.

❌ Limited number of promotions.

Best Games to Play at Hippodrome Casino Online

One of Hippodrome Casino’s many advantages is its vast selection of gaming titles. However, the sheer number makes it hard to figure out which are the most worthwhile. As such, we have listed our personal favourite games at Hippodrome Casino.

Blazing Bison Gold Blitz Extreme

One of the best Hippodrome Casino slots available is Blazing Bison Gold Blitz Extreme. This top Games Global gaming title has a top prize of 5,500x a player’s initial bet. The Blazing Bison slot has a decent RTP of 96% and high volatility.

Reels: 6 Developer: Games Global Theme: Wild West Paylines: 4,096 Special Features: Wild, Scatter, Free Spins, Respins, etc.

Big Bass Splash

Another one of our favourite Hippodrome Casino games is Big Bass Splash. In fact, it is also the number one game for many online casino players. This is due to various reasons, including quality graphics, a fun theme, a decent RTP of 96.71%, and more.

Reels: 5 Developer: Pragmatic Play Theme: Fishing Paylines: 10 Special Features: Free Spins, Wild, Scatter & Drops & Wins.

Cleopatra

Based on the ancient Egyptian ruler, the Cleopatra slot game is one of the most well-loved slot titles from IGT. With bright colours, top graphics, exciting animations and an RTP of 95.7%, it is no surprise that the Cleopatra slot is so popular.

Reels: 5 Developer: IGT Theme: Ancient Egypt Paylines: 20 Special Features: Wild, Scatter, Multiplier, Free Spins, & Respins.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling online is fun and thrilling, but it’s always important to ensure that you are managing your gambling habits responsibly. As such, we always recommend using the responsible gambling tools offered at Hippodrome Casino or finding alternative tools like the ones listed below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Unfortunately, Hippodrome Casino does not currently offer customer support via a mobile number.

What’s the Hippodrome online casino withdrawal time?

Withdrawals at The Hippodrome Online Casino typically take 12-48 hours.

Who owns Hippodrome Casino?

Simon Thomas is the current executive chairman and majority shareholder of Hippodrome Casino.

Is there a Hippodrome online casino no deposit bonus?

Unfortunately, there is no Hippodrome Casino no-deposit bonus. However, this could change in the future, so be sure to keep an eye out.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.