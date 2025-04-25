Paddy Power Free Spins 2025 – 100 Free Spins Paddy Power UK

Whether you are an avid online bettor or not, you have probably heard of Paddy Power. However, not many know that this top site also has an excellent casino section. The site offers a great welcome promotion that rewards new customers with up to 100 free spins. To help users decide whether this Paddy Power free spins offer is for them, we have explained it in detail in this article.

T&Cs: New UK and IRL customers only. Deposits through debit cards only. 40x wagering requirement on bonus, within 7 days, on eligible slot games. Winnings from bonus capped at £500. Spins available upon completion of bonus. Full T&Cs apply.

New customers from the UK and Ireland who sign up to Paddy Power today using the Paddy Power promo code PAS100 can claim 100 free spins and a £40 bonus after a £10 minimum deposit. This deposit must be made on Paddy Power Games using a debit card. As you can see from this description, this promotion is split into two parts. Each part has its own terms and conditions.

Starting with the reason why you’re here, the Paddy Power 100 free spins. Free spins at Paddy Power are valued at £0.05 and, as part of this promotion, can only be used on the Age of Gods: Ruler of the Dead slot. The bonus spins will expire 3 days after being credited. Fortunately, the spins have no wagering requirements attached.

Now, regarding the bonus funds, players have 7 days to wager the bonus and meet the attached wagering requirements, which are 40x. To contribute to these requirements, users can stake a maximum of £5 each time. Read the full terms and conditions for more details.

Eligible Game(s) 🎰

Age of Gods: Ruler of the Dead Expiry ⏳

7 Days Free Spins Value 💸

£0.05 Wagering Requirements:

40x Max Winnings 💰

£500 Promo Code:

PAS100

How To Sign Up for Paddy Power

Following the steps below will allow you to become and Paddy Power customer with an exciting welcome promotion in no time.

Head to the Paddy Power sign up offer page. Read the bonus terms and conditions. Click the ‘Get My Bonus’ button. Fill in Your Details and Account Details. Information required will include you name, date of birth, email, and phone number. Once all information is filled out, read it, agree to the terms and conditions and privacy policy, and press the Sign Up button. Conveniently, the Paddy Power site will now send you straight to the banking page. Here, you should select your chosen method, enter the required details, and select the amount you wish to deposit (it must be £10 to claim the bonus). When this is done, your bonus funds and loaded funds will be available in your account balance. You can now use these to play on the site.

Paddy Power Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions

Below, we have broken down the terms and conditions attached to this Paddy Power free spins promotion for your convenience. However, this will not cover everything, so we suggest customers still read the terms and conditions themselves.

Qualification:

New UK and Ireland Customers only.

Must be aged 18+.

Sign up using Paddy Power promo code: PAS100.

Make a deposit of £10 using a debit card.

Free Spins:

Valued at £0.05 each.

Can only be used on Age of the Gods: Ruler of the Dead.

No wagering requirements.

3 days expiry.

Bonus Funds:

7 days expiry.

40x wagering requirements.

Max stake per bet = £5

Can only be used on selected games.

Additional T&Cs:

Winnings are capped at £500.

Once claimed, no other welcome promotion can be claimed.

Any additional bonuses triggered while this is active will queue in your bonus balance.

Free Spins on Age of the Gods: Ruler of the Dead

The Age of the Gods: Ruler of the Dead slot game is a well-loved slot at Paddy Power so it should be exciting to hear that the free spins can be used on this game. The game boasts a range of exciting features, symbols, and graphics for customers to enjoy. While playing this game users can bet as much as £500 to win up to 875x their initial wager.

In addition to this, there is an exciting bonus round that features multipliers. This slot is another variation of the classic Age of the Gods Playtech Vikings series, and fortunately, Paddy Power offers multiple variants. Once you have used your free spins, why not check out one of these other options.

Reels:

5 Developer:

Playtech Vikings Theme:

Greek Mythology 🏺 RTP:

96.53% Paylines:

20 Special Features:

Bonus Game, Bonus Symbols, Multiplier, Wilds, etc.

Paddy Power Standout Features

The excellent welcome promotion is not the only reason to sign up for Paddy Power. The site is considered one of the best gaming platforms in the UK for a reason. Check out the features listed below to figure out exactly why.

🎰 Game Selection

An extensive selection of gaming titles can be found when playing at Paddy Power. This gaming library offers all the great game types you’d like to find. These include slots, live casino, tables, jackpots, bingo, and more. Games on the site come from top providers in the industry: Blueprint Gaming, Pragmatic Play, ELK, Red Tiger Gaming, Playtech, Cayetano Gaming, IGT, NetEnt, Play’n Go, Relax Gaming, Scientific Gaming, and Big Time Gaming. Customers can find a range of popular titles to enjoy.

⚙️ Design and Usability

Thanks to Paddy Power’s well-designed interface, the site is easy to use and navigate, making it perfect for players of all experience levels. Fortunately, the site is organised neatly into categories, which means that customers can easily find whatever they are looking for. There is also a helpful search bar. At Paddy Power, customers can also find help, responsible gambling tools, promotions, and more without issue.

📞 Support Methods

If customers require support for any reason at Paddy Power, they can rest easy knowing that there are various great options at their disposal. For starters, users can find an extensive help page with all the answers to commonly asked questions and enquiries. Then, if this is not enough, which is rare, players can access the Paddy Power live chat feature or contact the team on one of the various social media platforms. However, we would like to see some additional methods added in the future.

📱 Mobile Compatibility

Mobile players, listen up! Paddy Power also offers customers excellent mobile versions of the site. Users can enjoy Paddy Power Games on mobile via the dedicated app, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices. In addition, Paddy Power can also be accessed through mobile internet browsers. The Paddy Power mobile versions function just as well and offer the same great features as the desktop site.

💳 Payment Options

Readers will be pleased to learn that Paddy Power offers a range of great payment options. Methods include PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Rapid Transfer, Much Better, Bank Transfer, Apple Pay, and various debit cards. As you can see from this list, there are many different payment types available to suit player preferences. Paddy Power’s methods are secure, fast, and have little to no transaction fees. In addition, deposit and withdrawal limits are reasonable.

🎁 Promotions and Bonuses

After claiming the welcome promotion, many customers are often frustrated at the lack of bonuses available at a site. However, this is not a problem when playing at Paddy Power. At the site, new and existing users can find a range of offers to pique their interest and enhance their playing experience. Previous and current promotions include no wagering offers, no deposit bonuses, bonus funds, free spins, cashback, free chips, loyalty rewards, and more. Be sure to read the terms and conditions fully before claiming any offer.

🔒 Security & Licence

Being one of the top casino platforms in the UK, players can rest easy knowing that Paddy Power is a highly secure site with a licence from the UK Gambling Commission. Paddy Power prioritises the safety of its customers, which is why a great deal of security measures are in place to ensure that all players are protected. Measures in place include SSL/TLS technology, PCI validation, secure payment portals, and more. Check out the site’s security page and Privacy Policy for more information.

Pros and Cons of Paddy Power

Pros: Cons: ✅ Game from top software providers

✅ Years of experience in the industry

✅ Decent promotions on offer

✅ Secure site with licence from UKGC

✅ Easy to navigate platform ❌ More support methods necessary

❌ High wagering requirements

Responsible Gambling

Paddy Power is an excellent site for all your casino needs, but like all betting platforms, it is very easy to get carried away. Because of this, it is important to keep a handle on your gambling. The best way to do this is to utilise and stay aware of the responsible gambling tools available to you. Paddy Power offers a range of great options; alternatively, readers can make use of the following options.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do free spins at Paddy Power have wagering requirements?

Fortunately, the Paddy Power free spins as a part of this welcome offer do not have any wagering requirements attached.

Are there Paddy Power no deposit free spins?

Unfortunately, Paddy Power is not currently offering no deposit free spins.

How long does Paddy Power take to payout?

This will depend on the payment method you use. Payouts are immediate, up to 5 working days.

Does Paddy Power offer other promotions?

While playing at Paddy Power, users can take advantage of various promotions. However, it’s worth noting that once you have claimed one welcome offer, you will not be able to claim another.

