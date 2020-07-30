High fives all round when Kimi lands Stewards’ Cup

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

FINDING the winner of the 28-runner Unibet Stewards’ Cup (3.35pm) is never easy, but favourites have won three of the last five runnings and they were all progressive three-year-old sprinters.

There are two from that age group in Saturday’s field and they will be on opposite sides of the track.

Considering his fine record at this meeting, it is surprising that Mark Johnston has never won this race.

He might be able to change that, though, with Meraas who has won three of his four races this season and will break from stall four on the far side.

An impressive winner of the Scottish Stewards’ Cup at Hamilton, his only disappointment this term came at Newmarket’s July Meeting when the ground was much too soft.

He has to be respected, as does Richard Hannon’s Lexington Dash who was fourth in that handicap at Newmarket.

Another who will appreciate this quicker ground, he has to be one for the shortlist from stall 25.

However, I’m pinning my colours to the mast of KIMIFIVE who deserves to win a big, valuable race like this.

Joseph Tuite’s five-year-old has won at Goodwood over seven furlongs and got absolutely no luck in-running in this race 12 months ago.

He is still well-handicapped off a mark of 92, especially when you consider Tuite has booked July Cup-winning jockey Cieren Fallon who takes three pounds out of the saddle.

We don’t know if stall one is an advantage or not but four of the last five winners came up the far side so let’s hope it is.

With a bit of luck he won’t be far away and is a great each-way bet at 14/1.

Jim Goldie’s Tommy G won the opening Unibet Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (1.50pm) two years ago and was third last year so he clearly loves it here.

Silvestre de Sousa, on board for both of those efforts, takes the ride again and the seven-year-old has solid claims once again.

But it’s his stablemate CALL ME GINGER who looks the better bet at around 9/1.

He was an eyecatching second to Meraas in the aforementioned Scottish Stewards’ Cup last time and off the same mark he should be very hard to keep out of the frame.

I can see this four-year-old progressing throughout the season and ending up as a leading fancy in either the Ayr Silver or Bronze Cup.

PLATITUDE has a decent record at Goodwood and the old boy can go close in the Unibet Summer Handicap (2.25pm) at 8/1.

Amanda Perrett’s inmate was second to Themaxwecan here in September off a mark of 95 and is now down to a career low 89.

He looked in fine fettle last time at Sandown when chasing home Mancini and is weighted to get his head back in front.

POINTERS

Call Me Ginger e/w 1.50pm Goodwood (Saturday)

Platitude e/w 2.25pm Goodwood (Saturday)

Kimifive e/w 3.35pm Goodwood (Saturday)