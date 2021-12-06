HGV driver shortages showing signs of recovery, logistics group says

HGV driver shortages are now showing small signs of recovery, according to British trade body Logistics UK.

In a report published today, Logistics UK outlined the rate at which people are leaving the industry has slowed down, with the percentage of HGV drivers leaving the workforce going from 23.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, to 14 per cent three months later, the Telegraph reported.

The positive results were obtained through the implementation of significant steps, both at the government and industry level – including increasing capacity to test new drivers, providing training schemes and increasing salaries.

“Government announcements to help address issues across our sector, including increasing driver testing throughput, funding Skills Bootcamps to train HGV drivers and a commitment to improved overnight parking provision, have been at pace,” said Elizabeth de Jong, policy director at Logistics UK, which represents the interests of freight and haulage businesses.

“There needs to be continued focus from government to ensure they are delivered, so business and industry can take full advantage and continue to raise awareness of logistics and the opportunities it offers.”

The trade body stated that, despite the positive signs, HGV driver shortages remain at an acute level that continues to impact small businesses as well as the global supply chain.

“However, this is not cause for complacency just yet; although average driver pay surged 10 per cent in the nine months to October 2021 in order to retain existing staff and attract new drivers, smaller fleet operators are still not back to full fleet capacity after the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown, and their inability to compete for drivers by offering higher wages appears to be hindering their efforts to recruit new staff.”