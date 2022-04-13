UK invests £20m to improve roadside facilities for lorry drivers

The government invested an additional £20m to improve roadside facilities for lorry drivers.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The UK Government announced today it will invest £20m to improve roadside facilities for lorry drivers.

Part of National Highways’ £169m Users and Communities fund, the investment will go towards improving drivers’ showers, eating and security facilities.

“We are dedicated to improving the experience of everyone using our roads and remain committed to working closely with operators of roadside facilities to help improve the standard of parking and other amenities they provide on motorways and major A-roads,” said National Highways’ boss Nick Harris.

“We are hopeful that the £20 million being announced today will go some way towards achieving this goal.”

The funding is the latest measure taken by the government to support the lorry sector, taking the total investment since last year to £52.5m.

“HGV drivers play a key role in keeping our nation running and contributing to the economy, and it is vital they feel safe and comfortable wherever they stop,” said roads minister Baroness Vere.

“We’ll continue to work closely with the sector to boost professional driver numbers even further.”