Government and private sector pump up to £100m into HGV roadside facilities

(Photo/Getty Images)

Both the UK Government and the private sector are pumping up to £100m into the improvement of HGV roadside facilities such as rest areas.

Roads minister Richard Holden has announced the investment will improve facilities such as showers and restaurants as well as increase parking space.

The funding will be available in the form of £32.5m capital investment from the Department for Transport (DfT) plus £20m from National Highways.

That sum will be matched by private sector investment.

“For decades our truckers have had a raw deal when it comes to decent roadside facilities,” the minister said.

“This is why I’m so proud that our government is going to provide match funding support to the industry to boost drivers’ welfare, safeguard road safety and make sure driving an HGV is a really attractive career option by providing the facilities and respect our lorry drivers deserve.”

The investment is one of 33 actions the government is taking to address the shortage of HGV drivers as well as boost recruitment and retention. Other measures include increasing the number of HGV driver tests and training places available.

Driver shortages have plagued the haulage sector for the last two years, leading to significant supply chain disruptions.