World’s largest low-carbon refuelling HGV station opens in UK

The world’s largest low-carbon station for HGVs opened today near Bristol. (Photo/ CNG Fuels)

The world’s largest low-carbon refuelling station for HGV has finally opened its doors in Avonmouth, near Bristol.

The site, which opened today, is expected to refuel up to 80 HGVs per hour, using renewable bio methane to cut around 70,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year from HGVs.

The station, installed and operated by bio methane provider CNG Fuels, will serve clients such as Lidl, Royal Mail and Amazon, helping them make low-emissions deliveries.

“Brands across the country are under more and more pressure to cut emissions from fleets and renewable bio methane is the only commercially viable solution on the market today,” said CNG Fuels’ chief executive Philip Fjeld.

“We are continuing to see high increases in demand and with the recent news of the 2040 ban on new diesel HGV’s, we expect the pace of demand to continue.

Government data has shown that demand for bio methane has increased 1,000 per cent over the last five years, with demand expected to increase five-fold by 2027 following the UK Government’s decision to ban all diesel lorries by 2040.