Jet2 becomes first UK carrier to drop mandatory mask policy

Jet2 has become the first UK carrier to remove the requirement for passengers to wear masks.

Passengers are no longer obliged to wear a face mask aboard Jet2 flights, as Jet2 was the first UK carrier to drop the requirement.

“It’s no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask at our airports or onboard our planes,” the airline said in a statement.

“However, as per UK government guidance, we recommend that you continue to wear a face mask in these spaces, and you will need to wear one when you get to your overseas destination.”

Following the government’s decision to lift all covid-travel restrictions, more carriers are expected to join Jet2, some earlier than others.

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary has told journalists that measures are constantly kept under review and the company might decide to remove the need to wear face coverings at the end of March.

“I think we would certainly keep mandatory face masks at airports for crews and passengers on board our aircraft until the end of March, I think we’ll review at the end of March,” he said yesterday during a press conference. “I would probably said they’ll probably stay there to April, you know there a lot of families travelling during Easter holiday in April.

“But I’d like to see it come to an end maybe by the end of April.”

According to O’Leary, given the widespread nature of Ryanair’s business, this will be an either or decision as the airline doesn’t want to have different rule for different countries.

Other major UK carriers such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Easyjet said that, while continuning to monitor the situation, masks are staying on for the time being.

“The health and safety of our customers and crew remains Virgin Atlantic’s number one priority and we continuously review all our Covid health measures, while we adhere to guidance and requirements of international and local aviation regulators and governments,” a Virgin Atlantic’s spokesperson told City A.M.

“Whilst we continue to work together across industry to see when changes can be made, we will require all customers and crew to continue to wear face masks for the duration of their flights, as well as at the airport, until further notice.”