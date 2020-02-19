Harry and Meghan face losing Sussex Royal brand

Harry and Meghan are facing the loss of the Sussex Royal brand after giving up their royal duties to live in Canada.

The use of the word ‘royal’ in the couple’s Sussex Royal brand is being reviewed after they said they were moving towards financial independence, according to Reuters reports.

Read more: The Harry & Meghan saga shows why your business needs a succession plan

Last year the couple applied for a global trademark on the Sussex Royal brand, which covers a range of items and activities from clothing to charitable fundraising.

If the Queen decides to ban Harry and Meghan from using the Sussex Royal brand they will have to restyle their entire charitable platform.

“As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal’, in this context, needed to be reviewed,” a royal source told Reuters.

The source added that the discussions are still ongoing.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from public life at the beginning of the year hitting out at media intrusion and are now living in Canada with their son Archie.

They announced they would no longer receive money from the sovereign grant, which amounts to just five per cent of their income.

David Haigh, chief executive of Brand Finance, said: “It could dent some of their earnings in the short term but I think it will be a minor setback for Harry and Meghan as they can still make a lot of money using another name.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan could earn mega bucks outside the Royal Family

Under the arrangement with the royal family, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they split their time between Britain and North America.

Harry and Meghan first used the Sussex Royal titled when they created their own household, following a split from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Kensington Palace.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime