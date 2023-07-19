Harlequins and England No10 Marcus Smith signs contract extension

Blockbuster England fly-half Marcus Smith has penned a contract extension with Harlequins, the club confirmed this morning. (Photo by Dan Mullan – RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Blockbuster England fly-half Marcus Smith has penned a contract extension with Harlequins, the club confirmed this morning.

The talismanic No10 – who in 2021 became a British and Irish Lion – will stay with the London club beyond next season.

It was understood that French giants and a number of Japanese clubs were interested in the Manila-born 24-year-old but today’s announcement will be welcomed by Harlequins fans.

Read more British and Irish Lions schedule: 2025 tour to Australia confirmed

Smith a vote of confidence

The vote of confidence in the English Premiership will also be a relief to rugby bigwigs, who until recently have been watching clubs haemorrhaging talent to rival leagues overseas.

Smith said: “I love the Club, it’s been my home since the age of 14 and I want to repay the faith shown in me and help Quins win trophies.

“We have unfinished business, we want to challenge for titles and create more memories for our supporters.

“The Club has always been a very special place for me and my family.

“Working my way through the Academy and into the senior squad has been a great experience and I have loved every minute of it.

“I can’t wait to pull on the Quarters next season and run out at The Stoop.”

Director of Rugby Billy Millard commented: “We’re delighted Marcus has extended his contract. He is a key member of our squad who displays outstanding commitment to his training and game development.

“We’re looking forward to the impact Marcus will have in Quins colours next season and beyond.”

English rugby has been in a dark hole recently and teams being able to hold on to huge names is a positive for the league, which this year will operate with just 10 teams after three ceased to operate last season.

Smith is likely to miss Harlequins’ season opener away to Gloucester due to the Rugby World Cup but is likely to come into play not too long into the season.