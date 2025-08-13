Haileybury: Inside the private school producing sport stars like Piastri

Haileybury boasts some of Britain’s great modern athletes, and now they’re supporting Australian Oscar Piastri as he chases a world title. But how do they churn out talent?

Haileybury boasts some of Britain’s great modern athletes, and now they’re supporting Australian Oscar Piastri as he chases a world title. But how do they churn out talent?

Formula 1’s man to beat at the moment is Oscar Piastri and, while a sportsperson from Melbourne may usually be associated with schooners, shoeys and thongs, there’s a very English element to the racing driver’s journey to the grid.

It’s an association he shares with the likes of British and Irish Lion Jamie George, England cricketer Sam Billings, Olympic athlete Lizzie Bird and London Pulse netball player Zara Everitt: independent school Haileybury.

The grand Hertfordshire campus was once home to the East India Company College and now has nearly 900 pupils, over half of whom board.

Inclusivity

And Haileybury headmaster Eugene du Toit tells City AM that the school’s rich sporting history comes down to inclusivity, with physical education key to the curriculum “whether you’re in the C team, the D team, the E team, or the first XV”.

“At the top end, our kids are doing some pretty remarkable stuff,” he adds. “So I have been hugely impressed by not only what our sports programme is offering, but also how it is offering us the feeling and the atmosphere and the culture around it.”

Head of that sporting programme is Andy Searson, who says his high quality staffing unit is key to nurturing talent.

“We’ve got Michael Owen, former British and Irish Lion and Welsh grand slam-winning captain in 2005, running the rugby programme,” he says. “We’ve got Dani McFarlane, England netballer, running the netball; Rupes Kitzinger, involved in the World Cup qualifiers, doing cricket; and Rob Schilling, who’s got indoor World Cups to his name, running the hockey.”

Read more Red Bull sack Christian Horner in major Formula 1 shock

Du Toit insists that changes to VAT rules introduced by the government “had an impact on the sector” but “in no way compromises our provision”.

Haileybury may not have a Formula 1 programme just yet but a Piastri world title, which looks a decent bet, would represent a shift away from traditional sports in which private schools have been relied upon to produce national talent. Though that’s not to say a large proportion of this year’s grid received private education.

Greatest Haileybury alumni?

“Oscar is a terrifically humble, proud Haileybury alumni – he was and is terrific company, worked terrifically hard,” Du Toit adds. “And I think you see now in his racing the composure and ability to cope in stressful situations and the resilience that he’s established.

“We like to think we’re a little paving stone on his way towards doing that. A title would be up there [with the school’s great achievements].”

Adds Searson, in true PE teacher fashion: “If he were to lift the title, my goodness me, you bet there’d be huge celebrations here. Massive.”

Haileybury is looking to the future too, entering talks with the Lawn Tennis Association surrounding the installation of padel courts, with the school’s head joking that “even” he was able to get around the court, alongside his daughters.

Former England rugby coach Eddie Jones once said national teams need to wean themselves off private schools, and maybe he’s right. But they often contribute to the joy we all feel when those former boarders are winning world titles and Olympic medals.

In the case of Haileybury, their sporting contribution to England and Britain speaks for itself, so in this case we can forgive them for producing the Australian who is set to deny his teammate, our very own Lando Norris, the drivers’ title.