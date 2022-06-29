Guess who’s back: TfL restarts Night Tube services on Northern line from Saturday

Night Tube services will restart on the Northern line from 2 July.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced it will restart Night Tube services on the Northern line from Saturday, two and a half years after they were initially suspended.

The Northern line is the latest to see the return of the Night Tube, after services were reinstated on the Victoria and Central lines in November 2021 and on the Jubilee line in May.

The Night Overground between New Cross Gate and Highbury & Islington returned in December last year.

“This is another landmark moment in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic – and fantastic news for Londoners and visitors who want to enjoy the capital’s incredible nightlife, safe in the knowledge that they will be able to get the Northern line home,” said London mayor Sadiq Khan.

According to TfL, reopening services will only boost ridership numbers as tube passenger numbers are currently at 72 per cent of 2019 levels, while bus ridership stations around 80 per cent.

“The summer is the perfect time for Londoners and visitors to take full advantage of London, including its world-class night-time economy,” added TfL’s director of customer operations Nick Dent.

The reopening of Night Tube services on the Northern Line will not come without its own challenges, as the RMT union will continue to carry out its ongoing strike over night roosters until 4 December, when its current mandate expires.

Nevertheless, TfL said good services were running on night services on the Victoria and Jubilee lines.