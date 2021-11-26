Tube strike happening now: Victoria, Central, Northern, Jubilee and Piccadilly lines currently all impacted

The rail union confirmed today that its drivers will go ahead with a Tube strike on the Bakerloo line from Friday afternoon.

Commuter chaos is expected in central London this morning as a tube strike for five lines started at 4.30am today.

The Victoria, Central, Northern, Jubilee and Piccadilly line are all affected as RMT drivers are urged not to clock in for work today.

TfL said the strike would result in “little or no service in places”, with the Waterloo and City line – which uses Central line drivers – also hit.

Hundreds of thousands of Londoners will be affected.

“London’s high-frequency bus services will continue to run throughout the planned strike action although are expected to be busier than normal, as will London Overground, DLR, TfL Rail and London Trams,” TfL said in a statement this morning.

Tube drivers seen in Central London early this morning. Five major lines are all down at the moment.

Night tube

The strike is called after an ongoing dispute over night tube arrangements remains unsolved.

The night tube was suspended since the start of the pandemic, but was due to resume tomorrow evening and on Saturday for the first time.

The RMT argues that workloads being forced on Tube drivers would “wreck their work-life balance by bulldozing through additional night and weekend working”.

But TfL said that the changes have been agreed by other unions and would bean that drivers have to work four night shifts per year.

The union stated its availability to resume talks, while RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We warned months ago that slashing two hundred Night Tube Train Driver positions would create a staffing nightmare and LU need to start facing up to that reality and soon.

“The union remains available for further talks even at this late stage.”