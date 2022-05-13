TfL announces reopening of Jubilee line Night Tube services

Night Tube services will restart on the Jubilee line from 21 May.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that Night Tube services on the Jubilee line will resume from next Saturday.

Jubilee services will run on Friday and Saturday night, joining the Central and Victoria lines – which reopened in November after the public demanded the reopening to guarantee the safety of more vulnerable people.

“From next weekend Night Tube services on the Jubilee line will join those already back open and running on the Victoria and Central line,” said Seb Dance, London’s deputy mayor for transport.

“Combined with the return of the Piccadilly and Northern line later this summer, this will make a huge difference to Londoners travelling around our city at night, offering them an additional safe and reliable routes – in perfect time for a jam-packed summer of fantastic events in the capital.”

Commenting on the news, transport watchdog London Travel Watch said: “Frequent and reliable public transport is critical if people are to feel safe travelling after dark, particularly women and girls, older and disabled people and people of colour.

“It’s good news that the Night Tube is returning on the Jubilee Line. Not everyone can afford a taxi or Uber when they need to get home late at night.”

The reopening of Night Tube services was at the centre of public debate late last year, when TfL workers plotted a series of strikes following the reopening of the Central and Victoria Lines.