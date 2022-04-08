Night Tube services to return on Jubilee line from end of May

Night Tube services will restart on the Jubilee line from 21 May.

The Night Tube on the Jubilee line is set to return from 21 May, Transport for London (TfL) announced today.

Services will run every Friday and Saturday night, joining the Central and Victoria lines, which reopened in November after an 18-month hiatus induced by the pandemic. The Piccadilly and Northern lines will reopen later in the summer, TfL added.

“The return of Night Tube on the Jubilee line, along with the Piccadilly and Northern lines later in the summer, will be a boost to the night-time economy and help our customers travel around London overnight at weekends,” said Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations.

“London is a global destination and we are proud to be doing our part to help people to safely and enjoyably benefit from the best of its world-leading night-time economy.”

The reopening of the Night Tube has been a subject of controversy as week-long strikes were staged late last year on Central and Victoria lines’ Night Tube services by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

The union cited “the imposition of unacceptable and intolerable demand” made by TfL as the main reason for the strike action, even though the public body made sure employees had four night shift per year.

London mayor Sadiq Khan lambasted the strike action in late November, saying it was putting women’s safety in the lurch, City A.M. reported.